Announcer Justin Roberts Recalls First Hearing Of AEW's Existence

Much like stars like The Elite, MJF, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley, AEW's chief ring announcer Justin Roberts is also a "day one guy" when it comes to All Elite Wrestling. After joining ROH's Bobby Cruise in being the ring announcer for the inaugural All In event in 2018, "The Dapper Yapper" was hired by AEW in 2019 and has been with the company since the first AEW Double or Nothing event in May of that year.

Roberts was a recent guest on Tony Schiavone's "What Happened When?" podcast where he was asked about how his journey to AEW started, to which he stated that he knew about the company's formation long before anyone else did. "I had gotten word very, very early on about AEW and I couldn't say anything to anyone," Roberts said. "So when it finally came out, it was exciting to talk about and we had all that time to look forward to May, and then once we did the show in May, I believe the next month we did another pay-per-view and then the next month we did another pay-per-view. So there wasn't a lot going on, so it was fun when we got to do it."

"The Dapper Yapper" revealed that it was actually Brandi Rhodes who brought him into the company and gave him all the details, and after years of being handed empty promises by promoters, Roberts found it refreshing to have someone actually come through on their deal. "You know how it is in wrestling. 'Oh we're going to do this, we're going to do this,' everybody's got big plans right? I have notes from so many years of different promoters telling me this and nothing ever came into fruition. Every single thing that Brandi told me came into fruition." There was one thing that Rhodes did get wrong however, that being that she thought "AEW Dynamite" would air on Tuesdays rather than Wednesdays.

Please credit "What Happened When" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.