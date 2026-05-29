Further Details On Joseph Hennig (FKA Curtis Axel) Being Arrested For Drunk Driving

Further details have emerged regarding the arrest of former WWE star Curtis Axel, whose real name is Joseph Hennig, the son of "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, for DWI. The 46-year-old, who has largely remained out of the public eye following his second departure from WWE in 2022, was arrested on May 17 for DWI and various other charges.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who cited the local report from The Watch MN, Hennig was released from jail two days after his arrest, which reportedly involved a crash in a McDonald's drive-thru where Hennig backed into another vehicle.

Police were called to the scene, where they found Hennig and claimed he smelled strongly of alcohol. They later found an open bottle of vodka in his vehicle, according to the initial report. Hennig reportedly had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle by police after he refused to get out of his truck and officers had to reach inside the vehicle to turn it off, all while Hennig reportedly swore at them and used a slur.

Hennig also reportedly refused chemical testing during the arrest. He swore at McDonald's employees, as well as the driver of the vehicle he backed into during the incident.

According to Meltzer, the two DWI/DUI charges are classified under state law as gross misdemeanors. Hennig was also charged with obstructing legal process, a traffic citation regarding the open container in his vehicle, and disorderly conduct. The initial report from The Watch MN said that Hennig had the option of $0 bail with conditions, or $12,000 bail or bond without.