Former WWE Star Curtis Axel Arrested For Driving While Impaired & Other Charges

Since he left WWE for a second time in 2022 following a short stint as a producer, former star Curtis Axel has largely been out of the public eye. He's back in it now, however, and not for good reasons. The WatchMN reports that Axel was arrested on May 17 on charges of third degree DUI, DWI, Obstruction, and two traffic violations. Bail for Axel was set at $0.

Further details regarding the incident reveal that it occurred at a McDonalds in St. Francis, Minnesota, not far from Axel's hometown of Ramsey. Axel was accused of backing into another driver while in the drive-thru. According to the subsequent investigation, Axel emerged from his car and proceeded to yell profanities at the driver he collided with. Shortly after, police were called to the scene.

Once they arrived, they found Axel still in the parking lot driving slowly, and upon approaching him detected the smell of alcohol, while also observing that Axel had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech; police later found an open bottle of vodka on the front passenger floorboard. Things reportedly escalated when officers asked Axel to leave the car; he refused, forcing officers to reach in, turn the car off themselves, and physically remove and handcuff him. Even still, Axel allegedly remained belligerent, refusing a chemical test and shouting profanities at the officers.

It remains unclear what punishment awaits Axel should he be convicted of charges, and no trial date was included in the report beyond the date of arrest and the court filing regarding the charges. At this time, Axel has yet to comment on the incident.