Curtis Axel had many roles during his 13-year run with WWE — a Nexus member, a co-founder of AxelMania, a former Intercontinental Champion (much like his father Mr. Perfect), and most importantly, the man who gave us the Genesis of McGillicutty. But now, Axel finds himself in a completely different position.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the third-generation wrestler is officially back in the WWE fold, now working as a producer. This report comes just days after Axel was spotted on “Monday Night Raw,” where he helped separate a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins alongside fellow producers Shawn Daivari and Shane Helms.

Axel’s return to the company shouldn’t come as a complete shock. It was reported in April by Fightful that Axel had tried out as a producer on a taping of “Friday Night SmackDown,” working alongside longtime WWE producer/agent Tyson Kidd to put together a women’s match. Former WWE star Ariya Daivari also had a tryout match for a producing spot on the same show; it’s unclear if he will also be hired.

Axel was released from WWE in April 2020, though his release was reportedly separate from the swarm of releases that occurred earlier in the month due to WWE cutting back on expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading up to his release, Axel had only worked three matches over the previous five months, his last one coming on the February 28 episode of “SmackDown”, where he lost to Daniel Bryan (AEW star Bryan Danielson).

Despite being free and clear to wrestle anywhere over the last two years, Axel hasn’t set foot in a wrestling ring as a competitor since his release. That, coupled with his new position within WWE, makes it logical to assume Axel is now retired from in-ring competition.

