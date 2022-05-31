WWE fans were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw.

As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Hennig had not been seen on WWE TV since the February 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) in a singles bout. He would be released by WWE shortly thereafter, in April 2020.

Last month, Fightful Select reported that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer on SmackDown. The second-generation wrestler reportedly worked with Tyson Kidd to produce a women’s division match between Liv Morgan and Sasha Banks.

The report also noted that Ariya Daivari, the brother of Shawn Daivari, was also trying out for the role of a WWE Producer. Incidentally, the Daivari brothers were also spotted along with Hennig trying to break up the Rhodes – Rollins brawl.

It would appear based on their WWE TV sighting that Hennig and Daivari have landed new jobs with the company.

“Curis Axel” also began trending on Twitter shortly after Hennig’s appearance on Raw.

The best part of this segment is Curtis Axel trying to separate Cody and Rollins AXELMANIA IS STILL ALIVE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0XuZN2v2Cu — ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ (@westonroad_) May 31, 2022

Curtis Axel work behind the scenes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UZuMgLZSQa — There it goes see ya! (@ItsInTheGameBro) May 31, 2022

