Spoiler Report For WWE SmackDown: 5/29/2026

For WWE viewers in the United States, Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will air on the USA Network in the usual 8pm ET timeslot. For those watching internationally, the broadcast, emanating from the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, went live on Netflix at 2pm ET.

Among the noteworthy events from "SmackDown" was a singles match between Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill, with their respective allies eventually brawling to the backstage area. Cargill ultimately defeated Bliss with a pump kick and a Jaded. The former WWE Women's Champion dropped Bliss with another Jaded after the match, this time onto a steel chair. As of now, it is unclear if this was potentially a way to write Bliss off of WWE programming, or simply increase Cargill's odds heading into her title rematch at this weekend's Clash In Italy premium live event.

As for reigning WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, it seems that if she can overcome Cargill once more at Clash In Italy, she may then pivot to the blue brand's newest addition, Blake Monroe. "The Glamour" targeted Ripley in a new vignette, warning her not to get too comfortable.

Elsewhere, The Miz took on Axiom, a native of Spain. "The A-Lister" appeared to have his match won when he scaled the top turnbuckle. Danhausen's latest science experiment, however, caused the lights to flicker off and on, allowing Axiom to hit a Spanish Fly and Golden Ratio for the victory instead.

Earlier this week, WWE announced the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, in which the winners would earn title matches at SummerSlam 2026. On "SmackDown," WWE United States Champion Trick Williams announced his entry into the KOTR during a promo segment alongside Lil Yachty. Backstage, Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne later declared herself for the Queen of the Ring tourney. Her stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, meanwhile, set their sights on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

For full "SmackDown" results, stay tuned for WINC's coverage page going live alongside the United States broadcast later tonight.