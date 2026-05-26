Jade Cargill Says WWE Women's Title Rematch Is About 'Revenge'

Following a six-woman tag victory at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jade Cargill has her eyes fixed on the WWE Women's Championship, currently held by Rhea Ripley. As revealed on ESPN's "Get Up," she's also keen on getting payback for Ripley's abrupt takeover of WWE's blue brand.

"I mean, this is about revenge. She came on to SmackDown thinking that she can run our show," Cargill said. "Who are you? You're someone on Raw. I didn't appreciate that she came in full speed. And the fact that our locker room could let her just skip the line was just an embarrassment."

To restore the former sense of order, Cargill intends to defeat and dethrone Ripley at WWE Clash In Italy, where the WWE Women's Championship is at stake once more. WWE made the title match official on last week's "SmackDown." One day later, Cargill dropped "Mami" with a Jaded and pinned her for a tag team win at SNME.

"Momentum helps, right?" Cargill said. "But that's nothing that people haven't seen before. I've planted her about a billion times on the face. It's nothing new. It's what I do. I bring the heat. So I think everybody can just see that that title's coming home with me regardless."

The Ripley-Cargill feud began at Elimination Chamber as Ripley, a member of the "Raw" roster at the time, outlasted five other women in the cage structure to secure a title shot against Cargill. Ripley then overcame Cargill, and outside interference from B-Fab and Michin, at WrestleMania 42 to capture the WWE Women's Title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Get Up" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.