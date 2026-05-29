Update On WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser's Battery Arrest

Earlier this week, WWE talent Ludwig Kaiser was arrested and charged with first degree misdemeanor battery, ahead of this weekend's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Noche de Los Grandes pay-per-view, at which he's expected to compete as El Grande Americano.

Reports since have noted that Kaiser was ultimately released on a $1000 bond that his former stablemate and real-life friend, GUNTHER, paid. Per a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kaiser pled not guilty against the charges and will have his court hearing on July 18, while being allowed free travel and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, Richard Reap.

The report also went into Reap's incident report, wherein he claimed that he was followed into an elevator by Kaiser and his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte, before the two began "aggressively kissing." As he got off the elevator, Reap claims he simply told the two to "please have some manners," which led to Kaiser attacking him. The officer on the case, Officer Victor Cortes, has since confirmed that Reap sustained head injuries which seem to match with his version of the story.

Another version of the story exists which alleges that on his way off the elevator, Reap threatened to call ICE on Bazarte to make sure she gets deported. Following this, Kaiser roughed him up but never struck him. The surveillance footage that picked the scuffle up seems more likely to corroborate the first story at time of writing, with the Observer noting that the second story felt like "something people wanted out to keep Kaiser as a hero in Mexico." Either way, it seems like WWE is backing Kaiser, and the Observer report indicates the story will most likely disappear.