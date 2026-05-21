WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser, Aka El Grande Americano, Reportedly Arrested For Battery

WWE's Ludwig Kaiser, real name Marcel Barthel, has been arrested over charges of battery.

Kaiser, as per PWInsider, was arrested in Florida, with the report claiming that he wasn't arrested over a domestic dispute. The report also added that the WWE star was bonded out of Orange County Corrections on a $1,000 bond. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that the battery charge against Kaiser stemmed from him allegedly hitting a man.

Kaiser, who currently portrays the El Grande Americano character, featured this past week on "WWE Raw," where his group – featuring Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano – went up against the Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) and his group, which includes Bruto Creedo and Julio Creedo. Kaiser's team won the match, which was to build up the upcoming clash between the two El Grande Americanos in Mexico.

The two stars will face off at AAA's Noche de Los Grandes show, which will be held on May 30, 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico, in a mask vs. mask match. It remains to be seen if Kaiser's arrest in Orange County, Florida, will have an impact on his traveling to Mexico for the match, which is under 10 days away.