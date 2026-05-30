US Champion Trick Williams Declares For WWE King Of The Ring Tournament On Smackdown

United States Champion Trick Williams threw his hat in the ring for the 2026 King of the Ring tournament during "WWE SmackDown."

LA Knight announced the tournament would be returning this year and set to begin next week during Monday's "WWE Raw" as he declared his entry and intent to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight title.

It was confirmed during "SmackDown" that the tournament will culminate at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 27. The winner will get a World title opportunity at SummerSlam in August.

Williams later came down to the ring alongside Lil Yachty, announcing his own entry into the tournament.

Carmelo Hayes then came down to the ring to interrupt Williams, saying he will focus on Ricky Saints in their match before they can run it back for the United States Championship. Saints then came down to the ring to say his piece, staking his claim for the US title as well.

Williams wound up back-handing Saints out of the ring, with Yachty getting in between him and Hayes before the segment came to a close.