LA Knight Announces Return Of King & Queen Of The Ring On WWE Raw

LA Knight cut his first promo in the ring on "WWE Raw" since before WWE WrestleMania 42 last month, and in it, he revealed that the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will start next week.

The segment went on to include Jimmy Uso after Knight griped about having to once again battle the Bloodline, but before their confrontation, Knight said he was throwing his hat into the King of the Ring tournament. He said he was headed right for World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, who he told Uso was the only person in the Bloodline he has a problem with, at the moment, at least.

WWE Night of Champions is set to take place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 27, and the event has featured the final of the tournament in recent years. Knight's promo was the first time the tournaments have been mentioned this year, however. After the promo, commentary failed to mention anything about the tournaments, and as of this writing, WWE has not revealed brackets or any further information.