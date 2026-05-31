GUNTHER Suspects He Might Have European Crowd On His Side At WWE Clash In Italy

WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes has always been portrayed as a super babyface since his return to the promotion. However, based on GUNTHER's assessment, Rhodes might have no choice but to be the heel this weekend when the two face off at Clash in Italy, depending on how the crowd responds.

"Europe always has a very different atmosphere than the domestic US event, and I love it; I enjoy it, it's a different fan culture," GUNTHER pointed out during an interview on ESPN's "First Take." "I think there's a good chance that the atmosphere might be very different than what Cody's used to."

GUNTHER expressed that he doesn't actually care about fan approval either way, and suggested that Rhodes would likely be phased by something like the crowd turning on him, which "The Ring General" finds interesting.

While he's yet to turn heel since returning to WWE, Rhodes finally entertained the idea of turning heel ahead of WrestleMania 42. In an interview, he expressed that he's never been against turning heel and would be open to it as long as it allows him to take the audience on a ride. However, there's not been any indication that "The American Nightmare" has been angling to becoming a heel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN's First Take," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.