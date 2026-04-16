Cody Rhodes Says Anything Can Happen At WWE WrestleMania 42, Is Open To Turning Heel

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, he's been the company's biggest babyface star and has often stated that he has no interest in playing a heel at this stage of his career. However, heading into to WrestleMania 42, Rhodes has seemingly changed his tune on the idea of being a villain.

Speaking on ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike," Rhodes explained that Pat McAfee's involvement in his recent feud with Randy Orton over the Undisputed WWE Championship has made him consider all options when it comes to retaining the title, and admires when the most educated fans are shocked by the overall result of a storyline.

"I love a fan who's been watching this and studying this and thinks he knows the directions, but they also love when they don't, right? When you can take them on a ride. I've been really bullish and real absolute in saying, 'Oh I don't think there's a heel turn for me at any point or I'm against it. At this point, I don't believe that at all. I really am open to all paths and all avenues and I make the choices I make that I was raised to make in terms of I very much play myself when I'm out there, but you really can't call this one in the direction that it goes ... is this a wrestling match? Like it's supposed to be student versus teacher 20 years of history or is there more at play here?"

Since McAfee has become involved in the feud, it's been reported that Ari Emanuel, the CEO of TKO Group Holdings, which owns WWE, wanted the former NFL kicker in the storyline to bring more celebrity attention to the WrestleMania main event. However, since Emanuel made his request, both fans and WWE's talent have voiced their frustration with the decision, with Cagematch and IMDB ratings hitting historic lows for weekly episodes where McAfee was featured.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.