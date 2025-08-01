WWE's Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Doesn't See Heel Turn Coming Any Time Soon

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, he's been positioned as the company's top babyface and has devoted himself to being a character that would never betray his fans or turn to the dark side. However, after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, fan speculation about Rhodes turning heel continues to grow, with many believing that 40-year-old is nearing the end of his babyface run. Throughout this year, "The American Nightmare" has consistently been questioned about the idea of a character change, and in a recent interview on "First Take," he explained that a heel turn is always a possibility for him, but doesn't believe it will happen in the near future.

"I always like to say in what we do, never say never. And the more you're in this, it's probably likely," Rhodes explained. "I wouldn't have music. The song would go away. The entrance would go away. I'd try to get myself cancelled. I don't know if it would even translate ... never say never, but I don't see it happening anytime soon."

Despite his recent comments, Rhodes offered a different perspective on the status of his persona this past June, stating that he could be at the "tail end" of his babyface run. Therefore, as Rhodes looks to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday, it remains to be seen if he will try to valiantly win the title back, or resort to nefarious means to possibly secure the victory.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.