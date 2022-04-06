Speaking to The Ringer shortly after his WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made it clear he is not bothered by the perception he is a sellout.

“Like I’ve already said, I’m all in [with WWE],” Rhodes said. “It’s a great investment, and I’m investing in them as well, but I want people to understand what that means. Because if people begrudge me and call me a sellout or whatnot, I want them to know what that really means, and why it doesn’t bother me at all – if that makes any sense.”

While speaking on his match against Seth Rollins, Rhodes delved into the crowd reaction he got for paying homage to his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, with the signature right hands and Bionic Elbow.

“The story we’re telling is everything in this industry is physical,” Rhodes said. “When it happens, they [the fans] respond, you got ‘em. And stadium shows are a whole other ball game, it travels, you have to wait. But to do something as simple as a jab and get it [the reaction]; the only thing missing in that match was a Von Erich claw.”

Cody Rhodes then revealed Triple H was the last person he spoke to before stepping through the curtain.

“There’s no secret Triple H is my favorite wrestler ever, even though I broke his throne, and badmouthed him to the earth. He’s the last person I saw before I went out there, and now I have to tell him. But the pedigree itself, everything in there, even the stuff I messed up, I wouldn’t change. That one jab felt good. This is my life’s education, I sat under the greatest learning tree for 20 years. It took me a while to figure this stuff out, but I’ve got it now. I just have to keep getting it now.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ringer for the quotes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]