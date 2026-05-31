GUNTHER Addresses Whether He Plans To Retire Cody Rhodes At WWE Clash In Italy

GUNTHER is set to take on Cody Rhodes at this weekend's Clash in Italy Premium Live Event. While the Undisputed WWE Championship is on the line, some have wondered whether this could lead to an early retirement for "The American Nightmare," considering GUNTHER's track record of ending careers.

During an interview with ESPN's "Get Up," "The Ring General" was asked if he intends to end Rhodes' career.

"Well, I'm going to try my best to do that," GUNTHER proclaimed. "He's still got some years ahead of him, I would say, but my focus is not – I'm not concerned about his career; only thing I'm concerned about is walking out of Italy as the new champion, and that's the most important goal."

When asked what message he'd like to convey to Rhodes and his fans ahead of the PLE, GUNTHER plainly expressed that he's not concerned about his opponent nor sending any messages.

"I know what I do - I'm in the best shape of my life – I'm prepared mentally and physically," he said. "I'm at the highest performance level I've ever performed on. And yeah, walking into Italy? It's going to be a very difficult situation for Cody, [but] it's going to be a very enjoyable situation for me because I'm gonna walk out with the title."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN's Get Up," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.