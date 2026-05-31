Rhea Ripley Defeats Jade Cargill, Retains WWE Women's Title At Clash In Italy

Rhea Ripley is still WWE Women's Champion after successfully defeating Jade Cargill, with help from Charlotte Flair to even the odds against Michin and B-Fab, at WWE Clash in Italy. After a physical match, it was Ripley to retain with a Riptide.

The women started out the match fighting to get one another off of their feet, and it was Cargill to first down Ripley with a slam, earning her a slap from the champion when she taunted her with push-ups. Ripley sent Cargill out of the ring and followed up with a dropkick. She attempted a cannonball, but Cargill intercepted her, and the challenger remained in control of the match as they fought outside of the ring.

Ripley tried to fight back with chops, but wasn't able to regain control until she got out of Cargill's way in the corner, sending her shoulder-first into the ring post. Cargill rolled out of the ring after taking a German suplex, and Ripley was able to connect with the cannonball. The champion hit a missile dropkick from the top back in the ring, but Cargill countered a Razor's Edge.

When Ripley had Cargill on her shoulders, the challenger sent them both over the ropes, but Ripley held on and sent Cargill face-first into the corner of the ring apron. As they continued to fight, that's when Michin and B-Fab appeared. Cargill attempted a Jaded, but Ripley countered into the Riptide, and Cargill got her foot on the rope, with attempted help from B-Fab.

Flair then appeared from the crowd to take out Cargill's henchwomen, and helped get Ripley's foot on the ropes after a Jaded. In the end, Ripley hit Cargill with a headbutt, then a Riptide to retain.