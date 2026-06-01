WWE HOFer Says He'd Return To TV If Asked, Pitched Kids Show With Danhausen

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was last seen on weekly WWE programming during the final appearance of the late Hulk Hogan at the January 2025 premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix. The legendary manager, however, would not be opposed to making a return, which he told Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Want to Talk About?" He said he's still got some gas in the tank.

"If the company ever wanted me to do something, buddy, you know I'd be there," he explained. "But, until they want me to do it, because you can't force yourself on anybody."

"The Mouth of the South" explained to Rhodes that he has a unique pitch, which he took to executive producer Ben Houser, who has worked on "WWE Unreal." Hart explained he wants to do a children's TV show, because no one else is doing it. He pitched superfan Ro Knight, known for his viral videos with Hogan, as his co-host, and said he asked for other WWE stars.

"I said, 'Let me take Danhausen. Let me take R-Truth. Let me take anybody you'll give me and have segments on it,'" Hart said. "I wanted to call it 'SMACKED.' 'SMACKED' stands for 'Saturday Morning Action Club Kids,' if you spell it out. Could be on Saturday morning or Sunday morning, but y'all aren't doing a kids' TV show."

Hart said he got the pitch together, including his segment ideas, and went to Houser. He said he explained that if you go to Wal-Mart or Target and look at everything WWE-related, "70 percent" of it is marketed to children, which is why he thinks a kids' show would be great.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Want to Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.