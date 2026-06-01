Booker T Names His Five Favorite WWE NXT Stars Heading Into Summer 2026

One of the leading voices on "WWE NXT," Booker T, believes his shades aren't enough to block out the illuminating light of talent showcased every Tuesday night. And he loves it. With "NXT" acting as a stepping stone for these stars' future direction on the main roster and potentially in the WWE Hall of Fame, he has a few names in mind who he believes is driving the industry towards new heights. That said, he's made a list of his top-five favorite wrestlers to watch this summer (if you haven't done so already).

"I'm gonna start with Kelani Jordan. The inaugural NXT North American Champion, who has literally leaps and bounds over this last year, man, has taken her game to another level. I'm loving everything I'm seeing with Kelani," he began on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "And then, Tatum Paxley. She's coming to her own. She's found that one thing that she needs to actually make that character work...She's bought in. I'm loving what Tatum Paxley is doing. Jaida Parker...is on that list as well, because she's been there again, turning heads, getting the crowd going...Lola Vice...is getting ready to the next level...I'm talking about cashing checks, man. Big, big checks. And number five on that list...Jackson Drake. That kid from the Vanity Project, he's a special talent. I'm looking to see this kid do some big, big things in the future in this business."

After revealing his list, co-host Brad Gilmore mentioned how the two-time Hall of Famer had a lot more women on his list than men. When explaining why, Booker T noted that through his teachings at his wrestling school/promotion, Reality of Wrestling, that women tend to pick up and understand the psychology of the business faster than the men do. He hopes his summer list will motivate the men in the "NXT" locker room to step up and make his fall list later this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.