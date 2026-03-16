Booker T Reveals Which WWE NXT Star Has 'Finally' Won Him Over

Booker T has been up close and personal towards WWE's young stars in "WWE NXT," and one promising wrestler, Tatum Paxley, has won him over following her recent performance.

The WWE Hall of Famer analyzed Paxley's recent match with Izzi Dame at NXT Vengeance Day, and lauded them for the show they put on. He praised both stars involved in the match on the "Hall of Fame" show, but singled out Paxley and admitted that he has finally understood what Paxley's character is all about.

"They [Dame and Paxley] went out there and they rocked it, man. They had a hell of a match, man," he said. "Tatum Paxley, man, she's found herself. She's found herself in this character. Trust me, I didn't know if this character had any sustainability. I didn't think it was something that you could actually put on the main roster and actually people buy it. But it goes back to the old adage to what I say all the time about professional wrestling, and that is, man, you can do whatever you want to do before the match. You can act any kind of way you want to act after the match, but in the match, you go out there and perform and you perform at the highest level. All of that goes away."

He pointed out to one move that Paxley did in the match that, in a way, sold him on her gimmick, and even gave him goosebumps.

"And when she did the one move to where she turned the move in the offense and did the Undertaker almost sit up but standing up, bro, I said, 'Okay, now she finally got me.' I got goosebumps talking about it — I finally bought in to what Tatum Paxley actually has been trying to do for so long," stated Booker T.

Paxley won the NXT Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day, beginning her first reign with the title.