WWE Raw - 6/1/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

Since being called up to the main roster, and even despite two reigns with the Women's United States Championship, there has been an inexplicable lack of care given to Giulia. And while there are plenty of talented wrestlers on the roster, both female and male, she remains one of the best of the bunch. Even still, she appears to be playing second fiddle to the prospect brought back as her manager, Kiana James, and effectively 99th fiddle to everyone else as a result.

Out of 12 matches, aside from the Royal Rumble in January, on TV this year, she has won just four bouts. She hasn't wrestled on a Premium Live Event this year aside from the Rumble, where it would be harder not to get booked. And that particularly stuck out this past weekend with Clash in Italy, considering Giulia is half-Italian. That seemed to be something addressed on Monday's show as Giulia wrestled against Lash Legend, Iyo Sky, and Roxanne Perez in a stacked starter to the Queen of the Ring tournament.

As one could imagine, she was quite over with the crowd, representing the Italian flag alongside the Japanese on her entrance attire. But when all was said and done, it was actually her taking the pin so that Sky could advance to the semi-finals. Now, there cannot be a reasonable expectation that every single time WWE hits a place someone has ties to, they should put that person over. There cannot even be a reasonable expectation that they should even get booked in their hometown/nation/etc.

But at the same time, tonight felt like a stark reminder of Giulia's standing within the company. Sky is obviously a star, and quite rightly one of the most popular names on the roster. Legend and Perez are heavily backed top prospects who seem like sure-fire shouts to hold Women's gold sooner rather than later.

The one name that really could have used a win or a great showing would have been Giulia, someone who, despite possessing all of the talent, has yet to be given a truly sustained role on the main roster aside from someone to take losses to the bigger names. This was the time to do it. And that trigger not being pulled just confirms what has been simmering in the mind for a while now: the company has no idea what it's doing with her.

At a time when the company is so creatively bankrupt and outright boring in many regards, constantly going to the well of stars who have been at the top for years in lieu of trying to platform new stars just feels like a waste of good talent.

Written by Max Everett