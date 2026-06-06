Darby Allin Recalls Time AEW Boss Tony Khan Said 'No' To Dangerous Creative Pitch

Former AEW Men's World Champion Darby Allin is one of the biggest risk takers in all of professional wrestling. Nearly every time he wrestles, there is at least one moment in the match where fans in attendance, as well as those watching at home, will not only question why Darby would agree to do something so dangerous, but also how he managed to get up and finish the match. However, there was one point in time where even AEW President Tony Khan had to reel Darby in.

During a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast, Darby was asked if Khan had ever said no to one of his pitches, to which he responded by recalling a pitch during the COVID-19 pandemic being shot down almost immediately. "Yeah this one time, one time during the pandemic, I wanted to get hit by a car and he's like 'We cannot afford to lose any wrestlers, the roster is so thin right no, we just...no." The feud where this would have happened would have been when Darby was feuding with Sammy Guevara in early 2020, with Khan himself even talking about it in 2025 by saying that he needed Darby to wrestle every week and him voluntarily being hit by a car would have been the worst idea possible.

There are also moments where Khan has given Darby the green light to a move, only to see it play out and realize how badly it could of gone. Darby remembered one moment in arguably the biggest match of his career up to that point. "The only thing he was kind of like 'Oh crap' after it happened was the glass in Sting's last match, because he's like 'That could have actually–that could have ended really bad. That could have like, sliced your jugular.' So it's just like...but you know, we're here man, we're here. Life's a risk."

Please credit "Battleground" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.