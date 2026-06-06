WWE's GUNTHER Explains Why He Feels Watching Modern Wrestling Is A 'Waste Of Time'

As WWE's "Ring General," GUNTHER has embodied a style that's always been more comparable to old school wrestling rather than anything modern. During an interview on "HUGE POP!" he expressed that he's always been a fan of the older wrestling, even while growing up.

"I always thought it's a waste of time, especially right now," GUNTHER opined, stating that he can't really take much from watching Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns that he could apply to his own work. "For my whole development, I just looked at older stuff. And I always liked the old setting; the retro feel about certain things."

When it comes to his own legacy, GUNTHER interestingly claimed that he doesn't often think about it, but hopes his career will be a testament to those who follow that you don't have to fall in with the most popular style to make it big in the industry. "You can figure it out and do it yourself in your own way, and less is more, and it still works," he said.

"I feel like that's a little bit of an issue that wrestlers have. Maybe it's a little bit of a confidence thing, too, where a lot of people think they have to over-do it – over-perform – to reach certain points in the match," GUNTHER said, seemingly criticizing those who emphasize spots in wrestling. He then added that they should instead learn to be more confident in their ability to make anything work in wrestling. "You can make everything work as long as, yeah, you believe in it!"

GUTHER further opined that a confident wrestler could take something as foundational as a Chin Lock and make it devastating if they truly committed to it. "If it's just always one up, one up, one up, where's the end of it?" he added.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "HUGE POP!" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.