Carlito Looks Back On Latest WWE Run & 2025 Departure

In 2023, after several guest appearances, Carlito made a full-time return to WWE for his second run. He'd go on to join both the Latino World Order as well as The Judgment Day before his contract expired in 2025. Sitting down on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Carlito reflected on the run and how it came to a close. He revealed that the company initially wanted to sign him for three years, but he talked them down to a two-year deal.

"I still had two weeks left; I just wish they would have written me off somehow," Carlito said, discussing his sudden disappearance from WWE TV. He doesn't think his relationship with the company is entirely severed, though, as he expects to eventually become more involved with WWE's Legends program.

Reflecting on his time with The Judgment Day, Carlito stated that he felt he was allowed to flex his creative muscles more than he had been during his initial run with WWE. When he began working with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and JD McDonagh, Carlito found himself naturally gravitating towards a comedic role in the faction.

"I was thinking like, 'Okay, how can I make this stand out?'" Carlito continued. "A lot of people get on me like, 'Oh, they made you look like a buffoon,' or whatever. I had fun with it. I enjoyed it."

Although he found success in this latest run, Carlito believes that he was never one of Paul "Triple H" Levesque's favorite characters, and he feels that Levesque may not have understood him. As it stands now, there have been no discussions about Carlito making a comeback to WWE TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.