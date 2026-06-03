WWE NXT - 6/2/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved
Another "WWE NXT" has come and gone. With all eyes focused on the upcoming Mr. NXT Pageant, this week's show was filled with table-setting as the company begins the road to the Great American Bash at the end of the month. If you want to read what happened, let me direct you to the WWE NXT 6/2/2026 results page.
As always, there was plenty for the Wrestling Inc. Staff to love, and there was plenty to hate. The good was quite good, including streamlined Women's Title scene, and the bad was extremely frustrating, like the muddled presentation of Tavion Heights. If you have any thoughts to contribute, the comment section will be open as always.
Without further ado, the best and the worst from the first "WWE NXT" of June 2026.
Hated: Tavion Heights in need of character pivot, heel turn
I really thought for a while there we were going to get an interesting character with Tavion Heights. At some point in the chaos that is the NXT Championship scene, he attacked Tony D'Angelo, bringing himself back to the forefront of "NXT" fans' minds after being off TV for a while, but after he faced the champion on May 5, he's not been in the mix of (a lot of unworthy, if you ask me) challengers.
He's since entered a story where he's been back alongside former No Quarter Catch Crew Member and now North American Champion, Myles Borne, in backstage segments. Tonight, they teamed up once again to take on DarkState's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin. The babyfaces took a loss, and that's where I figured Heights would finally snap and turn heel on Borne after being rather nasty to him for weeks, including a backstage segment tonight, but that didn't end up happening.
In that earlier segment, Heights just came off incredibly whiny and unlikeable, and it hasn't been the first time in recent weeks when he's been speaking with Borne. Borne reminded him that they were only teaming up for one night, and Heights threw a bit of a hissy fit, especially after Borne told him that he had a title to defend. Heights exploded a bit with an exasperated, "Don't remind me!" but for whatever reason, Borne seemed unfazed and just kind of walked away.
With the way Heights has been acting for weeks now, including attacking the babyface champion a month ago, I fully expected him to turn heel here and beat down on his former stablemate. I've seen a few takes online where fans expect him to join up with DarkState, as they technically have a spot open, left by Saquon Shugars, and while I don't think that's going to happen, I do think tonight, after that match, would have been a good place for a heel turn.
Right now, Borne doesn't have any challengers for the North American Championship, as everyone is gunning for D'Angelo, so his getting into a feud with a heel Heights would at least give him something to do for a while. Maybe "NXT" will finally pull the trigger on that one next week, but between Heights and the tension with Shawn Spears and The Culling, there are two too many impending turns on "NXT" that just need to happen.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Romeo Moreno Looks Good In Defeat
Romeo Moreno might not have won the Men's Speed Title on Tuesday, but he's essentially come from out of nowhere to be one of the program's most consistent performers. It's refreshing to see the company take a chance on such a young upstart.
Between releases, injuries, and call-ups, it feels like NXT has been emptied of recognizable talent, leading to a land rush for the Dorian Van Duxes and Romeo Morenos of the world. Moreno seems to be making the most of the opportunity, and could be close to cracking the code on his character. Right now, he almost feels like an off-brand "Speedball" Mike Bailey, but he's starting to differentiate himself.
A few more showings like the one against Lexis King, and Moreno will be a tentpole NXT attraction, right next to Myles Borne or Tavion Heights.
Written by Ross W Berman IV
Hated: Women's Speed Title, Where?
As much as I was impressed by Wren Sinclair's performance last week, I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the general lack of focus given to the belt sitting around her waist: the WWE Women's Speed Championship.
Since winning the Women's Speed Title in March, Sinclair has defended it seven times. All instances, however, took place on "WWE NXT" live events, meaning television audiences have yet to see Sinclair in Speed action, let alone retain her title.
The Men's Speed Championship, on the other hand, has been raised up in two whole tournaments, with Lexis King capturing it, then successfully defending it in the respective finals. The latter took place tonight as King defeated Romeo Moreno on "NXT." Meanwhile, Sinclair simply accompanied Kendal Grey to the ring for a promo in which the former amateur wrestler cited her interest in challenging for the NXT Women's Championship.
The lack of Women's Speed Championship attention can likely be attributed to the fact that Sinclair is coping with a knee injury. Just last week, though, Sinclair went 11 minutes with Kelani Jordan in the ring — her longest TV singles match to date in WWE. Speed matches, for comparison, span anywhere from three to five minutes, so naturally, one would think that those matches would be easier and safer for Sinclair to compete in. And yet, she still has yet to do so on "NXT" television during her championship reign.
If Sinclair's injury is truly a concern for WWE, the logical solution would involve her vacating her title so she can properly heal. Instead, the title around her waist has been virtually nonexistent for three months, with it and her in-ring future unclear.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: NXT Women's Championship scene less messy than men's
In an "NXT" landscape where things are a little more than chaotic, thankfully, the one thing that remains consistent, and a lot less messy than the men's championship scene, is the NXT Women's title. Things were streamlined even further tonight, with the two women who have the biggest cases for a shot at Lola Vice now facing one another to challenge for the title at the recently announced Great American Bash.
Those women would be Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan, though I will admit, I thought the latter already was number one contender. That's fine, however, because I am also a big fan of Grey and I'll be more than happy to see these women face one another next week. I thought the promo segment setting everything up tonight was also good.
I'm not usually a big fan of both Vice and Jordan's work on the mic, and that could be why Grey sounded so much stronger than she usually does tonight. Whether that's the case or not, Grey is the one who needs that strong mic time more than the other women, as she's not yet as established on "NXT," despite being one hell of a wrestler. I have also been loving her look lately, and she pulled off a Lita-esque vibe tonight that I thought was really cute. I also think she should continue to remind everyone every so often that she won the Women's Iron Survivor challenge a few months ago, because that was such a shock at the time.
After Vice announced that Grey and Jordan will face each other next week, the winner goes on to the Great American Bash, she accidentally hit Grey with a nasty spinning backfist while aiming for Vice. While it's a little troupe-y, I liked it to set something up between the babyface women if it's Grey that's going to go on to challenge Vice.
I think what also helps this title picture is the fact that women who needed to get these opportunities for quite a while in "NXT" are finally getting them, rather than a bunch of flashy newcomers making their claims for the gold, like with Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship. Sure, Lizzy Rain will be up there eventually, but for now, solid hands in Vice and Jordan, and even Grey, who feels like she's been on the show for a lot longer than she really has, make this feel exciting, but less all over the place than the men's scene.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: The least interesting main event possible
After Kam Hendrix pinned NXT North American Champion Myles Borne in his tag match against Borne and NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo alongside Mason Rook – the far more compelling of the two – it only made sense for Hendrix to be booked against the champion he pinned... No, wait, he faced D'Angelo for the NXT Championship this week, never mind.
Never mind the fact that Hendrix debuted by attacking Borne, or the fact that this was only his second match since jumping to "NXT" from "WWE Evolve." He was going to main event this week's show wrestling for what is supposed to be the brand's top title. And he did, in what could only be described as a flat and boring match hardly befitting the main event.
Hendrix hit his finisher effectively as soon as the bell rung, the Showtime kick, which is essentially just a single-legged dropkick. Vic Joseph treated it as though he had just dropped an armoire on D'Angelo's head, and the match continued much in that vein; commentary gassing up a contest that was never going to be truly competitive because of the options available that have already been established.
Rook got just as much of a win over D'Angelo as Hendrix did, given the latter pinned Borne as said. But he has to earn his opportunity with a match against Naraku next week, a match that realistically neither should really be losing. Which in the world of wrestling, normally means that neither will because there is always the option of rug-pulling through a screwy finish.
The point is that of all the options for a title match or even a main event, Hendrix was quite drab. D'Angelo has hardly had the best title reign since winning it at Stand & Deliver. That hasn't really been helped by the periodic call-ups that come with a developmental territory. And obviously, the focus of a developmental territory should be to develop talent. But hotshotting a relatively green and one-dimensional talent to face a veteran of the brand who is likely only months away from his own call-up hardly seems like the right call.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: A Predictable Match Ending Unforeseen By Tate Wilder
Anyone who regularly watches "NXT" could've very easily predicted that Jackson Drake would score the win against Tate Wilder when the rest of Vanity Project inevitably got involved in matters and Myka Lockwood would likely be the deciding factor in taking out Wilder. While that usually would be a boring thing in a match and not super fun to watch, this was one rare exception where having a predictable outcome was actually beneficial for this match.
Wilder's entire character thus far has been an eager rookie who's looking to prove himself but lacks any kind of experience at all to win his matches or predict the inevitable. For that reason, having it be predictable that the rest of Vanity Project would interfere really highlights his inexperience as a rookie and shows that his character should be more open to listening to those willing to give him more advice rather than ignore them as a means of making a name for himself. It adds more depth to a character that could be nothing more than something surface-level in the wrong hands, and makes for a more interesting take on the concept of a rookie in "NXT".
With all of that said, Wilder continues to impress me with what he can do in the ring for someone who only made his debut back in 2025. He's got the pacing of matches down, he does some really cool high-flying stuff, and can keep up with more experienced pros in the ring (in this case, Jackson Drake). I truly think that he's on track to be a future star in WWE or even somewhere else, and I cannot emphasize how excited I am to see more of what he can do on "NXT".
Written by Olivia Quinlan