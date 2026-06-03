WWE NXT - 6/2/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

I really thought for a while there we were going to get an interesting character with Tavion Heights. At some point in the chaos that is the NXT Championship scene, he attacked Tony D'Angelo, bringing himself back to the forefront of "NXT" fans' minds after being off TV for a while, but after he faced the champion on May 5, he's not been in the mix of (a lot of unworthy, if you ask me) challengers.

He's since entered a story where he's been back alongside former No Quarter Catch Crew Member and now North American Champion, Myles Borne, in backstage segments. Tonight, they teamed up once again to take on DarkState's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin. The babyfaces took a loss, and that's where I figured Heights would finally snap and turn heel on Borne after being rather nasty to him for weeks, including a backstage segment tonight, but that didn't end up happening.

In that earlier segment, Heights just came off incredibly whiny and unlikeable, and it hasn't been the first time in recent weeks when he's been speaking with Borne. Borne reminded him that they were only teaming up for one night, and Heights threw a bit of a hissy fit, especially after Borne told him that he had a title to defend. Heights exploded a bit with an exasperated, "Don't remind me!" but for whatever reason, Borne seemed unfazed and just kind of walked away.

With the way Heights has been acting for weeks now, including attacking the babyface champion a month ago, I fully expected him to turn heel here and beat down on his former stablemate. I've seen a few takes online where fans expect him to join up with DarkState, as they technically have a spot open, left by Saquon Shugars, and while I don't think that's going to happen, I do think tonight, after that match, would have been a good place for a heel turn.

Right now, Borne doesn't have any challengers for the North American Championship, as everyone is gunning for D'Angelo, so his getting into a feud with a heel Heights would at least give him something to do for a while. Maybe "NXT" will finally pull the trigger on that one next week, but between Heights and the tension with Shawn Spears and The Culling, there are two too many impending turns on "NXT" that just need to happen.

Written by Daisy Ruth