Ex-WWE Star Kaitlyn: Vince McMahon Broke Promise About Total Divas & Women's Division

Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn competed in WWE during a time where women's wrestling wasn't nearly as respected as it is today. The star appeared on TMZ Sports' "Inside the Ring" to talk more about her career, and the time period often referred to as the "Total Divas era," named for the reality TV show on the E! Network. Kaitlyn explained she kept herself removed from a lot of the "drama," but being left off WrestleMania 29 was hard to ignore.

"That kind of goes to show you how much the title meant at that point in the history of the division," she said. "So, when 'Total Divas' started to be a thing, it was like the 'popular' girls... It was a lot of these women, and I'm saying this in a positive way, who knew how to play the game. Who knew how to elevate themselves within that kind of matrix of complications and pressure."

She explained she didn't know how to do that, and didn't want to "compromise her integrity" to elevate her career. Kaitlyn said that being so closed off and disconnected from the "popular girls" group meant there was never a question that she'd be on "Total Divas." Kaitlyn said that former WWE chairman Vince told the women's division that the show wouldn't impact them, whether they were on it or not.

"Vince, promised us, promised, the women's division, ”Total Divas' is not going to have any influence on storylines,'" she explained. "Then, WrestleMania comes around, and that's when they were debuting the show. They were introducing the concept of 'Total Divas' and it literally took the place of a women's title match on WrestleMania."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.