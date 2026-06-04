Kevin Knight Joins Don Callis Family, Retains AEW TNT Title

Kevin Knight defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey to retain his TNT Championship during "AEW Dynamite."

Knight was defending the title against his former Trios Championship-winning partner for the fifth time, having captured the vacant title at Dynasty in April.

Prior to the match getting underway, Knight was introduced by Don Callis as the newest member of his Family, once again bringing the TNT title under the DCF's umbrella after Kyle Fletcher was forced to vacate it.

Callis watched on alongside Jake Doyle as his new recruit worked over Bailey in the ring, jeering at the challenger and telling him to give up as he was tied up by the champion. Bailey didn't, and eventually fought his way back into the bout with a series of kicks to drop Knight in the middle of the ring.

Bailey went to the outside of the ring looking to find some space to rally, but Knight followed him by flying over the ropes to take him out, returning to the ring for the action to continue. Bailey still managed to find his way back into the contest, getting a close near-fall with a straitjacket pin and going to the top rope, prompting Doyle to get up on the apron.

The distraction from Doyle gave Callis the opportunity to clock Bailey at the top rope, thus allowing Knight to crash Bailey from the top rope and gain the winning pinfall.

After the match, Knight said that he needed to get the dead weight – Bailey – off his shoulders before resuming his quest to become a double champion. He then addressed AEW World Champion MJF and said he was ready when he is.