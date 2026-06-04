Mercedes Mone Returns To AEW In Women's Owen Hart Tourney Wild Card Slot

After five months away from the company, Mercedes Mone made her long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling on the June 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite." She revealed herself as the Wild Card in the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, the same competition she won last year, and despite Alex Windsor putting up a strong fight, "The CEO" advanced to the next round.

Mone was in firm control in the early going, taunting Windsor by standing on her, getting in her face, and most importantly, keeping on top of the action. Despite Windsor getting some hope early, Mone turned a Head Scissors into a Statement Maker that Windsor was able to escape from. Windsor tried to lock in a Sharpshooter but Mone countered and took the action to the apron with a Neckbreaker, before hitting a Meteora on the floor as the match entered the commercial break.

During the break, it was all Mone as she got a series of near falls, but she did have one small moment where she needed to maintain her composure due to Windsor kicking out of everything. Coming out of the break, Mone hit the Three Amigos and went to the top for a Frog Splash, but Windsor mounted a comeback which forced Mone to retreat to the outside. This led to Windsor hitting a Cannonball and a Clothesline off the apron to try and even things up.

As the match re-entered the ring, Windsor went for a Clothesline off the top but Mone countered into the Three Amigos again, only for Windsor to counter out of the third Suplex to hit a Made in Japan for a two-count. Windsor went for a Superplex off the top but Mone fought back to hit a Meteora for another near fall, which led to a Sunset Flip Powerbomb into the corner. Mone would miss the running knees in the corner and after a series of roll ups, Mone hit the Backstabber and floated over into the Statement Maker which forced Windsor to submit, with Mone refusing to let go after the bell had rung. Mone will meet either Persephone or Hazuki in the semi-finals of the tournament, with those two women facing each other this Saturday on "AEW Collision."