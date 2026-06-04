Will Ospreay Earns Spot At AEW Forbidden Door After Chaotic Semi-Final

Will Ospreay will go on to AEW Forbidden Door and the finals of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation tournament after defeating AEW National Champion Mark Davis in a chaotic main event of "AEW Dynamite." Ospreay will face the winner of Brody King vs. Swerve Strickland, which will take place next week.

Davis targeted Ospreay's neck throughout the match, and after a few minutes of going back-and-forth, the match spilled to the outside. Davis sent Ospreay into the ring barricade, then Ospreay took out his opponent with a hurricanrana. The National Champion dropped his opponent on the commentary desk, and Ospreay bounced right off.

Back in the ring, Davis hit a superplex that didn't keep Ospreay down for long, but Davis caught him off a springboard and threw him across the ring. Ospreay rallied after taking some chops, then delivered a brutal series of kicks to Davis until one finally took him off his feet.

Ospreay hit a stomp off the top to Davis' arm, then looked for the Death Ground, but Davis countered. Davis hit a piledriver, but Ospreay countered a second on the apron. Ospreay hit a Styles Clash, but Davis still kicked out. He accidentally took out the referee, and the chaos began.

Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade, but the Don Callis Family ran out. The Death Riders followed to even the odds. Ospreay hit Davis with the Os-Cutter, but there was still no referee. After the Death Riders and DCF battled to the back, it was Kyle Fletcher to take out Ospreay again and bring out a screw driver. Konosuke Takeshita then took out Fletcher, however.

It took another two Hidden Blades to take down Davis, but Davis was able to hit yet another pile driver. Ospreay didn't quit, however, and locked in the Death Ground for the victory.