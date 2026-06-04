AEW's Jim Ross Doesn't Believe WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Will Be 'Over Quickly'

The WWE Shareholders lawsuit against Vince McMahon is scheduled to begin on June 8. The shareholders believe McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor to help himself stay in power and shut out potential buyers that may have been more suitable. Last week, McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan were sanctioned by Judge J. Travis Laster for their handling for Signal messages, which were allowed to "disappear". McMahon, Khan, and other TKO executives are expected to testify during the trial.

On "Grilling JR", AEW's Jim Ross weighed in on the upcoming trial. "Where there's smoke there's fire and there's fire here, I think. That's a very unique case that's going to expose a lot of conversations." Due to a lot of money being involved, he expects it to be very hostile. Ross notes that he doesn't know Khan, but he's been successful with WWE. He says his former boss "has a noose around his neck." Ross said "it's not a case that will be over quickly, I don't think. Because of verbiage; 'what did you mean by that?'" He also says it's taking important people away from their work for an extended period of time and they can't afford to be distracted.

B.J. Bethel reports that the trail will begin on Monday and run through Wednesday. The court will have an off day on Thursday and the trial will end on Friday. POST Wrestling's Brandon Thurston confirmed the schedule. He notes that a judge will not make a judgement for several months.

The WWE shareholder trial begins Monday. At the Delaware Court of the Chancery. It runs through Wednesday with a day off Thursday and the final day on Friday. — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) June 4, 2026

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