WWE's Jade Cargill Details Relationship With Mentors Rip Rogers & Mark Henry

Former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill has made strides in her in-ring ability since joining WWE in 2023 after leaving AEW. Throughout her career, Cargill has received help from many top names in the industry, but she credits WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and legendary trainer Rip Rogers as her biggest mentors. Cargill spoke about both men on an episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," where she said Henry is like a dad to her.

"I go to him for advice, and if I'm not doing good in the ring, best believe he's going to call me and chew me out," Cargill said. "At the end of the day, he put his favor in me and his legacy in me [and] Bianca [Belair]... There's so many people, he trusts us so much."

Cargill explained when she first got into the industry, Henry directed her toward Rogers. The former TBS Champion said that Rogers "put her through the ringer," and she trained sun up to sun down. She said Rogers did everything he could to get her to quit, but she wouldn't.

"[Rogers] saw I came out on top, he was like... 'This is a tough woman. Like, okay, I see you, you're not just pretty... You work hard and you can take a punch,'" Cargill explained. "He hit me so hard one time, I was like, 'Is that it? Okay. Keep going.' That's just the athlete in me. I like when people tell me I can't do nothing or I'm not going to amount to something I said I was going to do. I love that and I feed off that and I use that as motivation."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.