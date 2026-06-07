WWE's Nick Khan Explains Why WrestleMania Took Place In Las Vegas Back To Back Years

Las Vegas hosted both WrestleMania 41 and 42, marking the first time WrestleMania was hosting by the same city back-to-back since WrestleMania IV and V in Atlantic City, New Jersey, 1988 and 1989.

Not everyone was happy about having Vegas host the massive PLE two years in a row, especially after WM'42 was originally meant to be in New Orleans, but WWE President Nick Khan justified the choice during a recent interview with "Sports Business Journal."

"Last year we set records, which we set the year prior, [and] the year prior to that," Khan pointed out. "When I went out there for their first Super Bowl a couple of years ago? I was shocked but not shocked at how easy it was for Vegas to handle that big of a crowd."

Khan further stated that he believes that Las Vegas is a city built for tourism, and since he and the TKO higher-ups were impressed by the city, they decided to make 'Mania happen there in 2025.

"We sat down with a gentleman named Steve Hill from Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority, [and] struck a deal with him," he recalled. "The event was quite successful the last year, boom. So we struck another one this year."

Additionally, Khan also recalled how he grew up in Las Vegas and watched sports on CBS and TBS, specifically boxing, which he called the "local sport" and Basketball. "And wrestling, also, which was at least monthly at an old hotel called the Showboat Hotel," he recalled.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sports Business Journal" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.