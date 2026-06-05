WWE's Becky Lynch Considered MMA Career During Ronda Rousey Feud, Rousey Responds

Becky Lynch was never just a dreamer; she's always been a doer. And at one point, her aspirations inspired her to expand her fighting knowledge from pro wrestling to MMA. Inspired during her heated rivalry with Ronda Rousey, Lynch described the itch to try something new, although the desire wore off shortly thereafter.

"There was one time when she beat me up and I remember thinking, not because I could fight back, but I was like, 'Ah, I can take a beating. Maybe, I could go into MMA. I think I can take it.' But then, that lasted one week," the former five-time women's world champion said on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast.

Even though "The Man" never got rowdy enough to take the leap, Rousey had quite the chuckle and the reply to Lynch's former idea. On Instagram, the UFC Hall of Famer and former multi-time women's champion commented on Lynch's statement, stating, "Lmao what she doesn't realize is that I was very very nice to her [intense laughter emoji]."

When Rousey first took center stage as a full-time wrestler in the WWE in October of 2018, Lynch was transcending her hero's journey as "The Man." Both women had multiple encounters, which culminated in WWE's first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania 35, where Lynch rose victorious as the new Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion against Rousey and Charlotte Flair. What's interesting to note is that Lynch and Rousey never wrestled one-on-one. However, when they did encounter one another, Lynch recalled that the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion was "stiff" in their matches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.