Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Criticisms Of WWE

Ronda Rousey has been blunt with her criticisms of WWE since leaving the promotion. From detailing her issues with Vince McMahon during her second WWE run to sharing her disappointment with the WrestleMania 35 main event, it seems she had a frustrating time. Becky Lynch disagrees with the former MMA star's outlook, though she noted that Rousey didn't have the easiest path.

"She was coming off a different industry. She was a star and she should have been handled differently in terms of — I think she had such a great first outing that everybody thought, 'Oh, she can wrestle.' I mean this with respect, but she couldn't wrestle," she told The MMA Hour.

Lynch added that wrestlers take time to hone their craft, and Rousey needed more to develop her skills between the ropes. "The Man" noted that Rousey's debut match was well-rehearsed and benefited from having veterans like Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon alongside her. Rousey has also been critical of her creative in WWE, noting that she felt it was mediocre at best. Lynch can somewhat empathize with this view, but she believes that the ex-UFC star might have been too hard on WWE's writers.

"They have so much going on, there is so much going on and the fact that we pull everything off the way that we do, and even at a time when notoriously the shows were getting rewritten as we were going live on TV, and we still go them done, and we still went out there, we still hit our times, and we still made the show work — and no, it was not always great, but a lot of it was all doing the best we can."

Rousey left WWE in 2023. Since then, she has wrestled some indie matches and appeared once on Ring of Honor's weekly show.