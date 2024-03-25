Ronda Rousey Discusses Issues With Vince McMahon During Her Last Run In WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey hasn't held back about Vince McMahon and the treatment of women within the company. Rousey had some very blunt opinions about WWE and McMahon in her second memoir "Our Fight," claiming the line between the former Chairman's evil on-screen character and his real-life persona was extremely blurry, before explaining why she has no intention to return to WWE in the future. During a new interview with Cageside Seats, Rousey elaborated on the issues she had with McMahon.

"Everything just being beholden to this near 80-year-old man, who has five or six episodes of 'Behind the B******s' about him, is not a very good business model." She added that while stories revolving around things like The Bloodline were planned well in advance, no one would talk to her until she got to whatever arena they were performing at that day. Rousey felt she could put on a good show with enough preparation, as shown in her debut at WrestleMania 34. Rousey also explained that a big part of her decision to leave was that she didn't want to act out fantasies for, as she calls it, "a f***ing sicko in the back."

McMahon was originally ousted from WWE in July 2022 following allegations of sexual misconduct. However, Rousey was convinced that he was still able to make decisions based on the fact that Bruce Pritchard was still employed. "He was never gone while I was there. He was just phoning it in through Bruce Pritchard," Rousey said. "My agent who works at WME (Endeavor), he was telling me, 'You know, he's completely gone now, I swear.' And I'm like, I'll believe it when I see it, because everyone said he left before. He never left. He was there by text message."

