WWE Announces Strategic Partnership With Juventus Football Club

WWE have announced its latest strategic partnership, and following the recent WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Premium Live Event, the company is looking to leave its mark on the country by teaming up with Italian football giants Juventus.

In an official press release issued by both WWE and Juventus, the two parties intend to design original fan experiences, content, and activations that will look to bring the worlds of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and football together in Italy. With the partnership, co-branded merchandise and cross-promotional activations will be introduced to bring fans from both worlds closer together, as well as introducing Juventus and WWE to newer fans who aren't familiar with the two brands. The statement closed out with the message of intent from both Juventus and WWE that this partnership has a long-term vision focused connecting with current fans, and the next generation of football supporters who also occupy the WWE Universe.

The first signs of this partnership were revealed over the weekend of the Clash In Italy event in Turin, the city that Juventus is based in. These signs included the Juventus mascot, Jay, creating content with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes being given a custom-made Juventus jersey, and exclusive merchandise being sold at the arena, such as the WWE x Juventus Championship title belt.

For many people, Juventus are to football in Italy what WWE is to professional wrestling in the United States. They are the most successful team in Italian football, amassing a staggering 60 major domestic trophies in the 128 year history of the club. Juventus have also had success in continental competitions as well, winning the UEFA Champions League (formerly known as the European Cup) on two occasions, and the continent's secondary competition, the UEFA Europa League (formerly known as the UEFA Cup) three times.