WWE's Seth Rollins On Relationship With The Rock: 'I Consider Him A Bit Of A Mentor'

Before WWE WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins didn't have many opportunities to interact with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson both inside the ring and behind the scenes, with "The Great One" having shifted most of his focus to Hollywood by the time Rollins joined the promotion. However, since the night one main event between Rollins and Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, "The Architect" has grown closer to the WWE Hall Of Famer, and during a recent interview with "Prince St. Pizza," he praised Johnson for his mentorship.

"I got to know him on a bit of a personal level as well, and that was extremely beneficial for me. He's just such a good guy. I consider him a bit of a mentor now. He was kind enough to have my family and I to his Moana 2 premiere out in Hawaii. Brought us to the resort there and we were able to hang out and see the thing on the lawn. My daughter, she's five, she loved it," he explained. "He doesn't have to come back to WWE and wrestle. He doesn't have to offer these types of things to you and your family, but he does ... people in his position get a bad rap sometimes and he himself gets a bad rap. It's all bulls**t. He's a good dude."

Rollins also explained that the most fascinating part about getting to know The Rock was understanding his process, as he watched his rise to being the biggest movie star in the world and becoming one of the most recognizable public figures today, but still had the passion to return to professional wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Prince St. Pizza" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.