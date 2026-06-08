WWE's R-Truth Explains How The Crockett Family Got Him Started In Pro Wrestling

Across his many years with WWE, R-Truth has earned respect and admiration from both fans and his fellow wrestlers, with a career that dates back to 1997 in the National Wrestling Alliance. In an interview on "Six Feet Under," Truth recalled how the Crockett family helped him turn his life around and kick off his pro wrestling career.

"We're in the halfway house and I'm telling jokes. There's this little corner over there where the inmates at. We got the weights, got a little bench set, and I'm over there telling jokes and dancing," he recalled. As it turned out, Jack Crockett was in the same halfway house, and Truth caught his attention. At the same time, Truth says some local police officers saw pictures of Truth with Tupac Shakur and Eazy-E. They encouraged Truth to pursue a career in entertainment and contacted Crockett on his behalf.

"Crockett wanted to talk to me because he thought I was athletic and I looked good and I was entertaining," Truth recalled. "So me and Crockett ended up talking. And we talked for maybe – he had four months left – we talked all those four months. He's like: 'Give me a call when you get out.'"

Truth wasn't yet ready to make the plunge into wrestling, and he turned Crockett down until two years later. The WWE star has previously relayed that Crockett took him to a WCW show, where he saw Ric Flair and became inspired.

"Crockett's like, 'See? That could be you, that could be you! Remember how you was dancing in jail? That could be you dancing, you're dancing to the ring! And you could get in there, and you can use all those dance [moves] – I saw you do a split in jail -you can do that!' He pretty much talked my character into existence."