AEW Star Skye Blue Says Kyle Fletcher Is A 'Diva' When It Comes To Travel

Professional wrestlers finding love on the road is a tale as old as time, and one couple making it work in All Elite Wrestling is former TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and his girlfriend, Skye Blue. The pair have been together nearly four years, after meeting backstage during an AEW show. Blue appeared on an episode of TMZ Sports' "Inside the Ring" and spoke about traveling the world with her partner, who she said can be more high maintenance when it comes to road life.

"The biggest diva might be Kyle," Blue said. "He's going to kill me for saying that, though. He's just a very large Australian man, so he doesn't fit in seats very well sometimes. He's always hitting his head on the overhead bins or something like that. But, he's really not that big of a diva. He's not, I promise. But, I think it is the coolest thing ever, because trying to explain to somebody that's not in our industry, 'Hey, this my job. But, it's not a job, it's a lifestyle that everything kind of revolves around it.'"

When they're home, the couple is washing and bedazzling gear, meal prepping, studying wrestling, and going to the ring to train and try out new things. She said trying to explain the lifestyle to someone outside of it would be mind-blowing to that person. Blue said it's not just a job to her and Fletcher, it's' their dream.

"Having a partner that loves it that much and is in the same field and cares about it the same amount, and I get to travel with, I absolutely love it," she said. "He's absolutely my rock. I absolutely love going to work with him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ's "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.