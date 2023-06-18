Kyle Fletcher Cozies Up To Fellow AEW Star By The Pool

Romance is in the air for two AEW stars — Kyle Fletcher and Skye Blue. As seen below, Fletcher took to social media on Sunday morning and shared two photos of him and Blue poolside with the caption, "Life's pretty peachy at the moment."

life's pretty peachy at the moment 🥰 pic.twitter.com/cUqesJugRh — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) June 18, 2023

For those who care about pro wrestlers and their dating history — before linking up with Fletcher, Blue had been in a relationship with AEW star Dante Martin. The two even teamed up together for the August 12, 2022 episode of AEW "Rampage" to face Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles.

This past Saturday, Blue was part of the debut episode of "Collison," where she and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale teamed together and defeated AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Blue's mother was also ringside to make sure that The Outcasts couldn't cheat. A few days before "Collison," Storm had successfully defended her title against Blue. Blue earned the title shot a week before on "Rampage," after she defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Mercedes Martinez, and Nyla Rose. Blue officially signed with AEW in April, though she had been wrestling for the company since 2021.

Fletcher, on the other hand, signed with All Elite Wrestling last month along with his tag team partner Mark Davis. The two are also part of Will Ospreay's United Empire stable and are former two-time NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions and IWGP Tag Team Champions. Davis is currently injured. Fletcher last was in the AEW ring on the June 16 episode of "Rampage," where he teamed with Ospreay and Jeff Cobb and defeated Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero.