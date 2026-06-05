Danhausen Hopes 'Steven A. Smith's Checks Keep Clearing' Ahead Of NBA Finals Game 2

WWE sensation Danhausen is once again trolling ESPN host Steven A. Smith online ahead of game two of the NBA Finals, where Smith's beloved New York Knicks will take on the San Antonio Spurs. The star took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment with a video ahead of the game, which will be played Friday night in Texas.

"I am ecstatic that the Knicks are 1-0 in enemy territory and tonight, they have the chance to go 2-0," Danhausen said. "Let's hope that Steven A. Smith's checks keep clearing."

Whoever is filming the video for Danhausen questioned "checks," plural, and said they thought it was only "one payment" Smith "made." Danhausen said that no, that the Knicks need to win at least four games to take the championship, implying there need to be multiple checks, and he's still waiting. NBA analyst Zach Lowe also chimed in on X.

"At this point, I might actually start sending money/human monies if I were a Knicks fan," Lowe posted.

The finals game 2 tonight in the enemy territories 🏀👹🦷🗽 Hello @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/b273S2CJB6 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 5, 2026

Danhausen and Smith started a feud ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42, the first-ever 'Mania on the ESPN app in the United States. During that feud, Danhausen cursed the Knicks, but went back on his curse ahead of the NBA Eastern Conference Final.

Once uncursed, the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, moving on to the NBA Final for the first time in 27 years. If the Knicks win the championship, it will be their first in over 50 years. After game two on Friday, the series heads to the Knicks' home turf, Madison Square Garden, with game three set for Monday night.