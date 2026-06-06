Dominik Mysterio Wins WWE SmackDown King Of The Ring Four-Way With Liv Morgan's Help

Dominik Mysterio pinned Damian Priest in a four-way also involving Bron Breakker and United States Champion Trick Williams during "WWE SmackDown." As a result, he will now face Oba Femi in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The match started with the four exchanging offense with one another, whittling each other down until only Mysterio and Priest remained in the ring. Priest got the better of the exchange only to get receive a Franken-Steiner from Breakker off the top rope. Mysterio broke up the resulting cover and the match was left to Williams and Breakker to fight.

Williams got the better of Breakker, fighting off both Mysterio and Priest to a massive ovation from the Bologna crowd. Williams then connected with a Book End to Breakker, going for the cover that was only then broken by Priest.

Priest connected with Razor's Edge to Mysterio and went for the cover, but Liv Morgan hopped up on the apron to distract the referee from making the count. Breakker then took control as Priest jawed at Morgan. He speared Priest, only to receive a Trick Shot from Williams, who then went for the cover on Priest. But Mysterio pulled the referee out to prevent the count.

Breakker leapt from the apron to take Williams and himself over the announcer's desk, leaving just Priest and Mysterio in the ring.

Priest looked for South of Heaven, but JD McDonagh ran interference and received the chokeslam himself. Priest turned back to Mysterio only to get a low blow from Morgan, allowing Mysterio to connect with 619 and secure the winning pinfall.