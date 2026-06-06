Eric Bischoff Comments On Story About WWE Nearly Debuting New NWO In ThunderDome Era

When you're in the New World Order (nWo), you're in it for life. However, if you're part of the original pack, you're not in on its plans to potentially expand. Well, lack thereof. As the 30th anniversary of the formation of nWo approaches on July 7, talks to reboot the cool anti-heroes made its rounds around the creative tables in WWE during the ThunderDome era back in 2020. Eric Bischoff, who showcased the trendsetting stable in his promotion at the now defunct WCW, was unaware of these discussions. Even most of its other members were in the dark on these talks, too.

"Sean Waltman [X-Pac] reached out to me and said, 'Hey, did you ever hear anything about this?' I said, 'I never heard anything about that,' and neither did Kevin Nash, apparently, according to Sean Waltman," the former nWo manager said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "You know, the three surviving members of the nWo knew nothing about it. So, obviously, we weren't involved in it, which makes me think maybe there's something lost in translation along the way here."

In a recent interview with "Public Enemies Podcast HQ," former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed that the Stamford-based promotion was desperate for ideas at a time when the world had shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One idea that sparked interest among those in charge of writing for WWE's flagship television programs mentioned the idea of bringing back the nWo, but with newer prime athletes like Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and former stars Cesaro and Lars Sullivan leading the charge.

As Dunn recounted, the idea was "close to happening," though plans to have one of its original members (not X-Pac, according to Dunn) introduce the new nWo didn't come to fruition. The reason being the star, who Dunn couldn't recall in his interview, didn't pass their COVID test, thus causing them to delay, then eventually scrapping the idea.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.