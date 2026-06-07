Seth Rollins Explains Why He Was 'Disgusted' By WWE WrestleMania 42 Title Match

Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back in October after suffering a torn rotator cuff, an event that became the first domino to fall in a series of events that led to CM Punk and Roman Reigns headlining WWE WrestleMania 42. Rollins was on the WrestleMania card as he faced off with GUNTHER, but it's clear he felt like he should have been in the main event given his recent comments in an interview with "Prince St. Pizza," stating that he was disgusted by the match.

"WrestleMania this year was a bit tricky for me man," Rollins said. "So I tore my rotator cuff back in October, but I was holding that title. I lost it, had to give the title up, didn't get beaten in a match for it, I had to forfeit it because I had to go get surgery on the rotator. So I was out for five months, in the interim, CM Punk wins the title, takes it into WrestleMania and he's wrestling, in the main event mind you, my other rival, this fella named Roman Reigns right? So you've got two of my worst enemies fight each other for my title, in my main event, and I have to watch that, I have to swallow that. So it's really difficult for me to feel any which way other than disgusted by the result."

Rollins isn't giving up on reclaiming what he thinks is rightfully is. He does have a route back to the title he never technically lost as he will compete in this year's King of the Ring tournament, with his first round match taking place on the June 8 episode of "WWE Raw" as he takes on Ricky Saints, Talla Tonga, and Je'Von Evans in a Fatal Four Match. If he wins the tournament, he will earn a title shot at WWE SummerSlam, and it's safe to say that "The Tribal Chief" will be on his mind.

Please credit "Prince St. Pizza" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.