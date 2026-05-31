WWE Reveals Full King & Queen Of The Ring Tournament Brackets

Last week, WWE confirmed the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Now, the official brackets are in.

On the Clash In Italy post-show, WWE broadcaster Joe Tessitore reiterated that the winners of the tournaments will each receive championship opportunities at WWE SummerSlam, set for August 1 and 2. Each tournament will also start out with 16 competitors.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes will kick off the King of the Ring tourney with a first round match on the June 1 edition of "WWE Raw." The opening round will then continue with three other bouts, one of which will pit AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio against WWE US Champion Trick Williams, Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, and World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins, Je'von Evans, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints will battle one another, while Jey Uso, LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Finn Balor will do the same in another fatal-four-way.

The winners of these bouts will move to the semi-finals, with the KOTR tournament then culminating at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 27.

The 2026 Queen of the Ring will follow the same format, though in its case, putting 16 of WWE's best women up against each other. This includes WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who enters the respective tournament with the aim of "taking it all" at SummerSlam. To potentially do that, she must first overcome Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green in the opening round.

2025 QOTR Jade Cargill returns to the tournament in a first round bout pitting her against newly-crowned Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Charlotte Flair, and Lyra Valkyria. Meanwhile, the Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez will face IYO SKY, Giulia, and Lash Legend. Finally, rounding out the right side of the bracket is Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James.

It should be noted that WWE omitted the word "world" when referring to the winner's title shots at SummerSlam. As such, it is unclear as to exactly what type of championship opportunities await the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring.