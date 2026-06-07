Rapper Fetty Wap Gets Physical At GCW Tournament Of Survival

It was a crossover like no other on Saturday, as American rapper Fetty Wap and his "1738" brand joined forces with pro wrestling veteran Nick Gage and his "MDK All Day" persona at GCW's "Tournament of Survival 11" in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Making his first-ever appearance in the squared circle, the musician didn't get much time to interact with the crowd before Tony Deppen interrupted his set. Then, things turned brutal. After dropping some wrestling lore on Deppen by quoting The Rock, he slapped a drink out of Deppen's hand before cracking several light tubes on the wrestler's head. Gage supplied the rapper with the light tubes. The fans were fired up, with most of them applauding his efforts. A clip of that scene was posted on X [formerly known as Twitter], which can be seen below.

FETTY WAP SMASHED SOME LIGHT TUBES ON TONY DEPPEN!! THIS IS WILD!! 😭😭😭 #GCWToSXi pic.twitter.com/EXOefYnEqH — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 6, 2026

With many still wrapping their heads around this viral moment, it's unclear if Fetty will return to the pro wrestling scene and possibly train to be part of some in-ring combat like other popular musicians have, such as Bad Bunny and Jelly Roll. Fetty is an iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billboard Music, MTV VMA (Video Music Awards), and BET Hip Hop Awards recipient. His commercial success began in 2014 with his debut single, "Trap Queen."