Ex-WWE Star Kaitlyn Recalls Match With AJ Lee Going Over Time, Cutting Into John Cena

Former WWE star Kaitlyn is proud of having a part in paving the way for women's wrestling today. Though she felt like she didn't fit the mold of what women wrestlers were supposed to be like during her tenure from 2010-2014, she owned it. Another woman who felt the same way was AJ Lee, who would become one of Kaitlyn's friends before deceiving her on-screen and capturing her Divas Championship at Payback in 2013. Of all the matches that Kaitlyn has wrestled in, she recalls that pay-per-view classic as her favorite match, as it was a "look how far we've come" moment for her and Lee.

"My favorite match ever was when I lost the title," she said in her interview on "Rewind Recap Relive." "That match meant so much because number one, how far her and I had come together. All the things that only her and I knew...Having to prove ourselves over and over and over and over again to eventually start getting more time to getting crossover segments, to, like, all this cool stuff that we had accomplished. We did the first-ever women's contract signing...She was the first one to have merch. I was second. So, we had done so much cool and historical stuff."

One unwritten rule in the business is to never go over your time in the ring, especially at pay-per-view events. With the fiery passion from the Chicago crowd fully behind them, it fueled Lee and Kaitlyn to go past their allotted time and cut into then WWE Champion John Cena's main event time. Though he didn't seem too upset by it, Kaitlyn recalls the utter fear she had when facing him behind the curtain after her match.

"What's funny about that match is we went over on our time, and you never do that on a pay-per-view. So, the ref was like, 'Take it home...' AJ's like, 'No.' So we were both down selling when...she was like, 'Let's keep going.' I was like, 'Okay,'" she laughed. "And when we got back into Gorilla, Cena was back there. Cena's match was still up, and so we cut into Cena's match...Cena was always so cool...He's like, 'Never do that again, but great match.'"

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