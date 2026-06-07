Steve Maclin Granted Release From TNA

Steve Maclin will be beginning a new chapter in his career in the coming days as it has been reported that he has been granted his release from his TNA contract.

On June 7, TNA Wrestling took to its official company website to formally announce that both Maclin, and Knockout Myla Grace have been released from their contracts, with the company wishing them the best in their future endeavors. Shortly after the official statement from TNA, Maclin took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to confirm that not only was the news true, but that he had actually requested his release the week prior, and is ready to start stacking bodies around the wrestling scene.

Last week I requested my release from TNA. I put my blood, sweat, and tears into everything I've done over the last 5 years and I'll always be thankful for my time there. But now, it's time to STACK BODIES. See you soon 🥃 — Steve Maclin (@SteveMaclin) June 7, 2026

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was able to gather more information about Maclin's release and how it came to happen. The first thing Sapp noted was that Maclin wanted to keep the word about his departure quiet, especially considering he had requested his release a week before and little-to-no news or rumors had sprung up. However, that all changed when TNA released an official statement, which according to Sapp was a rare thing for the company to do, and neither Maclin or Grace were consulted about the statement prior to it going live on TNA's website.

Sapp went on to report that Maclin had been very outspoken about his frustrations regarding the company's creative direction, both to people in TNA and the public on social media dating back to last year. Maclin was also one of the many talents who didn't believe that TNA had improved since "TNA Impact" debuted on AMC back in January, as well as being frustrated about the pay scale within the company, something that has been an issue for some time as many roster members are now on short-term deals as opposed to long-term salary deals.

As for where Maclin will land next, Sapp was told he will likely have interest from a number of companies in the coming days and weeks, as will Grace who is expected to eventually land with either WWE or AEW. Maclin leaves the company after five years as the inaugural TNA International Champion, a title he would hold on two occasions, a former TNA World Champion when the company was known as Impact Wrestling, and main event level experience as he was main eventing TNA pay-per-views as recently as March 2026,