Spoilers: King & Queen Of The Ring Four-Way Winners, Other Results Reportedly Revealed

"WWE Raw" emanated from the Accor Arena in Paris, France on Monday, airing early for fans in the United States live on Netflix. Ahead of the show, Fightful Select dropped its rundown for the episode, which included spoilers on just who will advance to the next round of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

According to the outlet, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is set to advance in her match, over Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green. Je'Von Evans will advance over Seth Rollins, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints, with The Vision set to be involved to cost "The Visionary."

Fightful also provided spoilers for other big matches on the show. Both the men's and women's Intercontinental Championships will be defended on "Raw." Sol Ruca will win her first defense of the gold against the first-ever women's IC Champion, Lyra Valkyria, and Penta will retain his title against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The pair are set to be attacked by Ethan Page and Rusev following the match, and Dragon Lee and Chad Gable will come to the aid of the babyfaces.