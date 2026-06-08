Liv Morgan Wins WWE Raw Four-Way, Advances In 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan pinned Chelsea Green in a four-way also involving Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss to advance to the Queen of the Ring semi-finals during "WWE Raw."

The bout was the third of four four-ways to determine the semi-finalists, with the tournament due to culminate at Night of Champions on June 27 – the winner will receive a title opportunity at SummerSlam. On the other side of the bracket, Iyo Sky and Raquel Rodriguez are due to meet in the semis after the first round.

The match itself saw Green try to strike an alliance with each of her opponents, singling her out as the underdog of the match. And that fed into the closing stretch as Green eventually took the pin. Bliss delivered Sister Abigail to Morgan, going for the pin before Lynch broke the fall and hit a Man Handle Slam to her.

Green looked to steal the match with an Unprettier on Lynch, going for what might have been a winning cover. But ultimately falling short to a roll-up from Morgan, securing the three-count and advancing to the next round.

She will now await the winner of Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill's four-way on Friday's "WWE SmackDown."